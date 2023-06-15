General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 0.7 %

General Motors stock opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

