George J. Still, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total transaction of $1,020,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,903 shares in the company, valued at $32,644,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $217.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.61. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $218.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.98, a PEG ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Societe Generale cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Workday by 59.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 134.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,074 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $310,767,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $161,644,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

