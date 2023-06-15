Georgetown University Acquires 109 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Georgetown University raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 2.3% of Georgetown University’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Georgetown University’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $216.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.