Georgetown University Acquires 109 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Georgetown University raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 2.3% of Georgetown University’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Georgetown University’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $216.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
