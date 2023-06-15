Georgetown University Acquires 695 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Georgetown University raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for about 1.8% of Georgetown University’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Georgetown University’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 526,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,124,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.76 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,481.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,112,260. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

