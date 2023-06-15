Georgetown University Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Georgetown University increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.9% of Georgetown University’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Georgetown University’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.4 %

SBUX opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.63. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

