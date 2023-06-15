Georgetown University Has $48.43 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Georgetown University grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 18.7% of Georgetown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Georgetown University’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $48,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,477 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,458,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $365.90 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $366.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.46.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

