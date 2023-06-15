Georgetown University Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Georgetown University grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises about 6.5% of Georgetown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Georgetown University’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $16,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CP opened at $77.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average of $77.88. The firm has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $83.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.