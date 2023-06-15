Georgetown University Purchases 134 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Georgetown University boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Clorox accounts for approximately 0.9% of Georgetown University’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Georgetown University’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Clorox by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,808,000. CIC Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Clorox by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 149,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

Clorox Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CLX opened at $153.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.77.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.