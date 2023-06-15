German American Bancorp Inc. Acquires 1,044 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $148.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average is $78.02.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

