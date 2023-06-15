German American Bancorp Inc. Buys 1,418 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IWN stock opened at $140.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.52. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.21 and a 12 month high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.