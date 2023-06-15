German American Bancorp Inc. Buys 49,045 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 255,498 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,045 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp comprises 1.5% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 41.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

German American Bancorp stock opened at $29.56 on Thursday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.10). German American Bancorp had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $63.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GABC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Insider Activity at German American Bancorp

In related news, Director Chris A. Ramsey purchased 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.32 per share, for a total transaction of $47,214.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,709. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $86,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 359,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,366,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris A. Ramsey acquired 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.32 per share, with a total value of $47,214.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,709. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,718 shares of company stock worth $308,325. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

