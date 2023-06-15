German American Bancorp Inc. Buys 8,795 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $27,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $154.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $162.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

