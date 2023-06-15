German American Bancorp Inc. Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

German American Bancorp Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14,295 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $126.42 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 301.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

