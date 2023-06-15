German American Bancorp Inc. Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

German American Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.7% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Mastercard by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.9 %

Mastercard stock opened at $374.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.44 and a 200-day moving average of $364.64. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $355.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

