German American Bancorp Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

German American Bancorp Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $216.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.32. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $223.91. The company has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a PE ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

