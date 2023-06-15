German American Bancorp Inc. Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $200.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.68. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.