German American Bancorp Inc. Has $2.37 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $946,242,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,111,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681,374 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 86,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,019,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,370 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.37 and a twelve month high of $82.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

