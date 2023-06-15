German American Bancorp Inc. Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

German American Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.3 %

MS stock opened at $87.98 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $146.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average is $89.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

