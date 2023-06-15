German American Bancorp Inc. Invests $2.84 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,586 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $273.35 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $276.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.33 and a 200-day moving average of $185.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,920,773. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

