German American Bancorp Inc. Invests $377,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ IUSV opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.34. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.