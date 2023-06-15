German American Bancorp Inc. Purchases 197 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 1.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $243.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.17. The company has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

