German American Bancorp Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 75,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 27,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JNK stock opened at $91.74 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.65.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

