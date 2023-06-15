German American Bancorp Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,142 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $7,675,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $57,599,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 170,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,386,000 after buying an additional 115,489 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,181,000 after buying an additional 86,561 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $469.73 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $499.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $452.16 and a 200-day moving average of $458.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.