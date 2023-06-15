German American Bancorp Inc. Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

German American Bancorp Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,009 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

Shares of C stock opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.