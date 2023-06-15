German American Bancorp Inc. Reduces Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

German American Bancorp Inc. lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 1.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.5 %

BLK opened at $692.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $665.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $691.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

