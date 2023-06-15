German American Bancorp Inc. Sells 3,490 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

German American Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 519,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,795,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,668,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 73,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.33 and its 200 day moving average is $78.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

