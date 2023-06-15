German American Bancorp Inc. Sells 449 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

German American Bancorp Inc. lowered its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 82.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $114.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

