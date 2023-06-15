German American Bancorp Inc. Sells 8,669 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

German American Bancorp Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.2% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.46.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.