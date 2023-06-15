German American Bancorp Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

German American Bancorp Inc. reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.83.

ADBE stock opened at $479.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $491.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $385.78 and its 200 day moving average is $362.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.