German American Bancorp Inc. Takes $354,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $277.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.54. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $278.73. The company has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.