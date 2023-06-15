German American Bancorp Inc. Takes $354,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $277.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.54. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $278.73. The company has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.