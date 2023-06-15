Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Short Interest Update

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the May 15th total of 258,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Price Performance

FINX stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $418.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56.

About Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

