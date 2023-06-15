Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Holdings Increased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,204 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of QYLD opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $18.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.1682 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

