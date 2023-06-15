Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $85.93

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.93 and last traded at $85.79, with a volume of 9666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.25.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

