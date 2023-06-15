Gregory A. Sandfort Acquires 11,500 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) Director Gregory A. Sandfort acquired 11,500 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $253,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $347,949. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Genesco Price Performance

NYSE GCO opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $66.42. The company has a market capitalization of $275.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.94.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.49). Genesco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Genesco

GCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Genesco by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,082,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,827,000 after buying an additional 40,591 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 928,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 671,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 79,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Genesco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.