Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Short Interest Update

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the May 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Up 2.1 %

TV stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $992.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.0985 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TV shares. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.80 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.10 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,438,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,027,000 after purchasing an additional 344,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,138,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,415,000 after purchasing an additional 101,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

