Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Short Interest Update

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the May 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Up 2.1 %
TV stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $992.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TV shares. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.80 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.10 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,438,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,027,000 after purchasing an additional 344,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,138,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,415,000 after purchasing an additional 101,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.