Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 271,197 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 689.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $22,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,708,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,949,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,884,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND opened at $72.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $77.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.22.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

