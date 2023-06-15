Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $193.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $201.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.69.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

