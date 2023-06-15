Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 24,272 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VGK opened at $62.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.03. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $63.77.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

