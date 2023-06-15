Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 7,731 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $62.18.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

