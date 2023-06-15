Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 8,669 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,669 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $237,487,000. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.85.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

