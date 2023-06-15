Harbour Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after buying an additional 510,953 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 586.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,831,000 after buying an additional 422,442 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,772.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 295,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,833,000 after acquiring an additional 293,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

DIA stock opened at $340.42 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $348.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.21.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.