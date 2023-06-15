Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,125 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 0.6% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SCHB stock opened at $51.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.27.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.