Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,668 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

