Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) by 3,963.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,444 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October makes up 0.6% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Price Performance

BATS:FOCT opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $257.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average of $34.58.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

