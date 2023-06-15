Harbour Investments Inc. Has $12.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,800,000. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $217.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $300.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $218.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

