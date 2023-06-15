Harbour Investments Inc. Has $3.68 Million Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of FAUG opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $334.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

