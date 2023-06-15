Harbour Investments Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 34,238.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,510 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 444.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 65,936 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,419,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDV shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($38.79) target price on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,875 ($35.97) price target on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Insider Activity at Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

EDV stock opened at $85.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $541.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $661.13. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.68 and a fifty-two week high of $106.11.

In related news, insider Sébastien de Montessus sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.00, for a total transaction of $379,050,000.00. In other Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $770,138.60. Also, insider Sébastien de Montessus sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.00, for a total value of $379,050,000.00.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.