Harbour Investments Inc. Has $3.78 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,762 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.