Harbour Investments Inc. Has $4.04 Million Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,728 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,697,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,407,000 after buying an additional 717,300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 100,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $27.79 on Thursday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.