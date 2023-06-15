Harbour Investments Inc. Has $5.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS stock opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.14. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

